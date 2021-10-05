1st Edge Wins Advanced Technology International (ATI) OTA Contract to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions for the U.S. Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Edge, a leader in designing pragmatic solutions using Artificial Intelligence and new technologies, announced the win of a $46M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to develop Artificial Intelligence solutions for the US Army. The contract continues an effort named Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence and New Technology (PAINT).

The Pragmatic AI and New Technology (PAINT) approach applies the science of AI and other new technologies to near-term, engineering solutions for missile defense. By using the PAINT approach, users are able to capture subject matter expertise in automated software systems, allowing a broader set of requirements to be satisfied through computer analysis. These automated systems can process tremendous amounts of data in a fraction of the time compared to current manual approaches.

"Advancements of AI in the laboratory are not translating to operational solutions fast enough to meet evolving threats.," states Tim McCarter, President of 1st Edge. "Integrating AI into current and future DoD programs is a major initiative for 1st Edge. Our mission is to close the gap and get sophisticated, innovative technology in the fight to augment the warfighter and support analysts."

Through this contract, 1st Edge will develop prototype software to streamline missile defense programs using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques. The three-year contract will be managed through the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC).

"1st Edge has demonstrated the success of the PAINT concept which began as a Phase I SBIR, gained traction through a Phase II effort and resonated with a breadth of customers," said Nathan Claburn, Vice President of 1st Edge. "Now with additional funding 1st Edge will advance pragmatic solutions for multiple missile defense programs."

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, 1st Edge is a Small Business Provider to the Department of Defense and works closely with Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC). Founded in 2011, the company uses agile methodology to craft advanced technologies into software solutions. Core competencies include artificial intelligence, data solutions, software engineering, air and missile defense systems, data visualization and software analysis. https://www.1st-edge.com/

