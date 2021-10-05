Utah Statewide ACT Test Prep Contract Awarded to Shmoop

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) has selected its ACT Test Preparation for a statewide, 5 year contract. After a thorough and rigorous process to review all vendors that submitted to their RFP, access to Shmoop is now available to all public high school students in Utah.

"We know that the best preparation for the ACT is student mastery of rigorous core standards and successful completion of advanced-level coursework. The Shmoop materials provide opportunities for Utah high school students to review and enhance their advanced-level thinking skills, and to familiarize themselves with the format of the ACT assessment." said Dr. Rebecca Peterson, USBE's Postsecondary Readiness Assessment Specialist.

"We couldn't be more pleased with USBE's decision to continue a long-held and successful relationship with Shmoop. We've proven that together we can make tangible, multi-point improvements in Utah student's ACT scores through unique approaches of diagnostics, early score prediction, and content that students relate to and love." said Andy Rahden, Shmoop's CEO.

As Shmoop continues to excel with its product suite, it will keep its Test Prep products at the front of its investment decisions. "We are currently the leader in this space and we're continuing to invest in an amazing student and educator experience with more releases as soon as the next 60 days. Utah is an amazing partner and thought-leader on approaching statewide student preparation for postsecondary readiness as assessed on the ACT. We're proud to be a key partner in their work.," said Shmoop's CXO, Mike Soldan.

About Shmoop

Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and intervention solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically (http://www.shmoop.com).

