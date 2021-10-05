Going Green: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Collaborates with U-Haul to Offer Renewable Propane in California

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives, is pleased to announce the extension of its 2020 agreement with U-Haul® to provide eco-friendly, renewable propane in California. Renewable propane, used to power over-the-road vehicles and forklifts, offers extremely low carbon emissions and is made using renewable resources; including certain biomass feedstocks.

Renewable propane possesses lower carbon intensity than traditional propane, with no change in performance and handling. When compared to gasoline and diesel, propane and renewable propane can significantly reduce harmful contributors to greenhouse gases.

"We are so pleased to continue our relationship with U-Haul to supply renewable propane in the state of California, further supporting our collective efforts to lower carbon emissions in the state," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As the U.S. adopts more stringent policies to reduce greenhouse gases and lower the nation's carbon footprint, Suburban Propane is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and products to meet evolving needs."

This arrangement with U-Haul is part of Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" initiative, which focuses on the company's commitment to advocating for the clean burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions.

"I am proud that U-Haul is able to offer renewable propane to our customers in California and I look forward to continued growth across the country in the future," said Dwight Farr, Propane Program Manager, U-Haul. "It's exciting to offer an alternative energy source which has a lower carbon intensity score than the majority of the country's energy grid. At U-Haul we are continually growing our sustainability initiatives and, by offering renewable propane to our customers, we are doing our part to better the environment in the world we live in."

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. uhaul.com

Visit uhaul.com/propane/autogas for a full list of U-Haul Alternative Fuel Refill Stations.

