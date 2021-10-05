Cognetivity Neurosciences reaches commercial agreement with one of largest mental health Trusts in UK's National Health Service

Latest NHS deployment spans both primary and secondary care and is supported by mutual partnerships with interoperability platform provider InterSystems

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE:CGN) (OTCQB:CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has finalized a commercial agreement with Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (BSMHFT) to deploy its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) across both primary and secondary care.

BSMHFT is one of the leading mental health Trusts in the UK's National Health Service (NHS), operating out of over 40 sites and serving a population of more than 1.3 million patients. It is renowned for its comprehensive and innovative approach to mental healthcare, delivering a joined-up system of services with neighbouring NHS Trusts and metropolitan councils throughout the West Midlands.

In its latest NHS deployment, Cognetivity's ICA will be implemented to enhance multiple stages of Birmingham and Solihull's dementia care pathway. The deployment will cover secondary care, supporting the specialist diagnostic process and providing long-term monitoring capability, as well as primary care, enabling earlier detection and improved referral rates.

The ICA is able to drive major efficiency gains in dementia assessment on account of its unique and computerized approach to cognitive testing. It offers numerous advantages over traditional pen-and-paper examinations, including a short testing duration, automatic marking and high classification accuracy. It also benefits from the absence of a learning effect and any cultural bias, which is of particular importance in highly diverse populations such as that of BSMHFT.

The ICA's introduction will be facilitated by Cognetivity's partnership with the world-leading data and interoperability platform provider InterSystems, which already supports BSMHFT's system of electronic health records (EHRs). InterSystems' platform has the capacity to enable seamless interoperability between the ICA and EHRs, greatly reducing the administrative workload of clinicians and empowering integrated care.

"We're really excited by the ICA what it can do for our dementia assessment services," said Derek Tobin, Associate Director at BSMHFT. "We always strive to deliver better value and improved outcomes for our patients, and I am confident that Cognetivity's technology will help us to do that in this area. I greatly look forward to seeing it at work in the hands of clinicians and patients."

Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, said, "This is wonderful news. We feel honoured that the ICA is being deployed at one of the UK's best and biggest mental health Trusts, touching the lives of a very large number of patients."

"Of course, it is a very welcome announcement as we continue our commercial rollout throughout the UK and internationally. It's great to see our partnership with InterSystems bearing fruit, because they are already working with NHS organizations all over the UK and many of the most prestigious healthcare systems in the US and beyond. We're excited to continue making the most of our relationship and getting our revolutionary technology into patients' hands all over the world."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

