Moxtra Designed Secure Communication Solution for BNP Paribas Wealth Management Clients

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With global travel forced to an abrupt standstill in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for a digital customer experience has accelerated exponentially in the wealth management space. To meet this need, BNP Paribas appointed Moxtra as their strategic IT partner, leveraging Moxtra's strong domain and technology expertise to launch a holistic communication offering for clients to securely interact with their relationship management team over social messaging channels as well as the BNP Paribas myWealth Asia mobile and internet banking service.

The Moxtra-powered platform allows BNP Paribas to integrate into their client's existing digital ecosystem, offering a consistent, complementary digital experience through secure messaging, file exchange, digital signatures, and video meetings. Clients have the ability to capitalize on multiple channels including social messaging and myWealth Asia, to manage their wealth together with their account management team.

Between Moxtra's ability to deliver to the stringent security & compliance requirements of the banking industry, and BNP Paribas' commitment to digital evolution, the platform has been designed to make future enhancements easy, allowing the offering to expand to meet their clients' changing needs – a firm nod to the partnership between two industry giants.

"This holistic offering empowers clients to engage with the bank on their terms, adding tremendous value to the existing wealth management relationship," said Vivien Jong, Chief Digital Officer, Asia, BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "Digital accessibility is paramount to successfully evolving together with our clients and their next generation, while maintaining the highest quality of service in all client interactions, both in-person and digitally."

"The BNP Paribas team had a concrete vision of their digital transformation roadmap - to insert themselves into the clients' ecosystem while evolving myWealthAsia into a one-stop digital experience for their clients," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer at Moxtra. "In addition to the rich banking & asset management capabilities, BNP Paribas clients can now experience the high-touch, personalized experience they are accustomed to -- right from within their mobile phone."

The myWealth Asia app is currently available in Singapore & Hong Kong to offer clients a modern digital banking platform with a high-touch and convenient experience. A more in depth conversation on the partnership between Moxtra and BNP Paribas can be found here .

To learn more about how Moxtra enables businesses to modernize their client service visit https://moxtra.com/ and see examples at https://moxtra.com/customers .

In today's world, businesses need to digitally transform to meet client expectations. Designed in partnership with the world's leading financial institutions, Moxtra's Client Collaboration Platform powers OneStop digital experiences to help businesses streamline and manage their client communication.

Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a leading global private bank and the leading private bank in the euro area. With a presence in three regions (Europe, Asia and the United States), it employs more than 6,800 professionals who support a client base of private investors in the protection, growth and transmission of their wealth, bringing long-term value to them, their families and society. As of March 31, 2021, the bank had €402 billion in assets and was recently elected "Best Private Banking" in Europe, North Asia, the Western US and the Middle East.

