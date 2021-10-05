Employer Direct Healthcare Selects AccessHope to Expand Access and Bring Best-in-Class Cancer Expertise to Approximately 6 Million People

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, today announced it has selected AccessHope, LLC, a company that provides cancer expertise to employers and their health care partners, to enhance its comprehensive oncology offering. Through this collaboration, employers with both Employer Direct Healthcare and AccessHope will be positioned to provide employees an integrated, end-to-end oncological solution supported by National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers to reduce disparities in cancer care and improve health care outcomes for patients across the U.S.

"Because oncology is complex and multi-faceted, there is a clear need for a comprehensive oncology solution that is designed to support and guide patients and their caregivers throughout their journey, which doesn't require patients to travel to receive optimal care and expertise," said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare. "We look forward to working with AccessHope to improve outcomes through access to the best oncology experts and latest breakthrough science, while significantly reducing complication rates and keeping members close to home whenever possible."

Employer Direct Healthcare's new end-to-end oncology solution, which is set to launch in early 2022, will provide access to screening, digital and nurse-led guidance, expert medical opinions and access to the best-in-class institutions at a national, regional and local level. The addition of AccessHope to the solution amplifies how this employer benefit will help employees navigate the complexity of a cancer diagnosis to improve quality of life and health outcomes, help people return to their work and lives and reduce expenses.

By adding AccessHope to its offering, Employer Direct Healthcare will be able to offer its new solution to approximately 6 million people and over 600 employers, including dozens of Fortune-ranked U.S. companies. Employers with this benefit will be able to offer expertise from national specialists knowledgeable in the latest cancer discoveries for review of diagnosis, treatment plans and personalized precision medicine opportunities — as well as clinical trial information and support services — to employees' local treating oncologists.

"Employers have the opportunity to benefit from AccessHope through Employer Direct Healthcare's comprehensive oncology offering — helping to break down treatment barriers, bringing optimal cancer expertise to people close to home, and allowing them access to clinical experts from top oncology institutions," said Mark Stadler, Chief Executive Officer, AccessHope. "Leveraging the knowledge that comes from precision medicine and clinical research, we aim to address disparities in health outcomes and optimize an individual's opportunity for survival."

Employer Direct Healthcare recently announced its collaboration with Jasper Health, a digital platform providing personalized guidance for cancer patients. This collaboration was designed to improve the lives of those with cancer by enabling access to quality care while providing personalized engagement and guidance through an intelligent digital platform. The cohesive solution will include Jasper's platform as the digital entry point for members, AccessHope providing access to best-in-class expertise, and Employer Direct Healthcare providing nurse-led guidance and support with access to national, regional, and local centers of excellence. This combination of leading capabilities will be a true first of its kind in the industry and a significant evolution in cancer support.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide. Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In early 2022, the company will be launching a first of its kind, comprehensive oncology solution. For more information about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that connects employees with cancer to the latest cancer knowledge from City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, accessing the expertise of National Cancer Institute–Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. AccessHope is sharing the latest discoveries in cancer care and working with local oncologists to support them as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer care. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, AccessHope offers the benefit to 2.6 million members through 49 employers, including 22 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

