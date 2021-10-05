G2 Powers New Era of Buyer Intent Intelligence with Market-Leading Number of ABM Technology Integrations

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the largest software marketplace used by more than 60M software buyers annually, today announced four new account based marketing (ABM) partner integrations with Demandbase, 6sense, RollWorks and Triblio. By adding these new integrations to their existing ABM integration stack (LinkedIn Matched Audiences, Terminus, and Metadata), G2 is now able to offer a total of seven ABM integrations available exclusively to G2 Buyer Intent customers. These integrations represent the latest milestone in G2's effort to help software sellers adapt to the consumerization of software buying, characterized by shorter sales cycles and peer review-driven decision making.

The new ABM integrations enable software sellers to automate G2 buyer intent data directly into their ABM platforms, helping bridge a critical gap in identifying which accounts are most likely to purchase software. G2 Buyer Intent helps companies understand where buyers are at in their journeys and captures G2 profile visits, sponsored content visits, category page visits and alternative page visits.

"Our joint customers have already seen value in our integration with G2," said Jon Miller, chief marketing & chief product officer at Demandbase. "At Demandbase, we are focused on providing customers with the most accurate account intelligence to create the best experience for their prospects. This integration, combined with the insights in Demandbase One, provides our customers with critical information to prioritize their efforts on the best accounts and engage at the exact right time with the right messages and interaction."

"Making G2 intent available to joint customers is part of our ongoing commitment to bringing more data sources into our 6sense Account Engagement Platform - and providing the foundational data go-to-market teams need to understand and orchestrate prospect journeys to achieve predictable revenue growth," said Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense.

ABM is an increasingly important channel for marketers to target ideal accounts instead of individual contacts, an approach validated by G2's recent Software Buyer Behavior Report , which found that the average number of people involved in a single purchase decision increased by 20% in 2021. G2's own data also reflects a growing interest in ABM: traffic and ABM searches on the G2 marketplace grew nearly 80% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same timeframe in 2020.

With seven integrations available to the leading ABM platforms, G2 Buyer Intent customers now have direct access within these platforms to reach the right audiences at the right time and collect important insights about the buying process. G2 Buyer Intent within ABM platforms also enables more efficient workflows, accurate targeting and optimal, timely outreach to potential customers.

"Software buying cycles are getting shorter--85% of all buying decisions are made in under six months, including 82% of decisions at enterprise organizations. This is a stark contrast to years of research saying enterprise buying takes 12+ months. This makes the importance of ABM absolutely critical for many software sellers," said Mike Weir, Chief Revenue Officer at G2. "With G2 Buyer Intent integrations, ABM strategies are turbocharged by first-party data giving marketing professionals the ability to deliver targeted, personalized campaigns like never before."

To learn more about these integrations or G2 Buyer Intent, visit https://sell.g2.com/g2-for-abm .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, Lyft, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Mission North for G2

Ali Ius

Email: g2@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g2-powers-new-era-of-buyer-intent-intelligence-with-market-leading-number-of-abm-technology-integrations-301392468.html

SOURCE G2