Physicians Insurance Selects Sapiens to Transform its Reinsurance Processes and Move to the Cloud

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ:SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company, the largest locally-based medical professional liability insurer in the Pacific Northwest serving Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California and Alaska, has selected Sapiens ReinsurancePro to automate their reinsurance management.

Physicians' deployment of Sapiens ReinsurancePro will enable the medical professional liability insurer to replace their legacy process and ensure it is streamlined, consistent and financially correct. By automating their reinsurance administration, accounting, analysis and reporting, ReinsurancePro will enable efficient processing and management of complex reinsurance transactions.

Physicians' decision to choose Sapiens' cloud reinsurance system was prompted by its outstanding functionality, accessibility of the platform 24*7 from any place, and Sapiens' managed services package. Sapiens wide range of managed services allow insurers to focus on the main business while leveraging professional support of a team with extensive knowledge and expertise.

"Hearing success stories from other Sapiens' customers, Sapiens stood out as a clear leader for the advanced functionality of the system and its high-quality professional team," said Kristin Kenny, Physicians Insurance CFO. "We have high confidence that the scalable reinsurance solution and Sapiens' team will be able to support our needs through implementation and beyond. We anticipate that the benefits of the system will be significant."

Created and designed exclusively for the reinsurance market by some of the industry's leading experts, Sapiens ReinsurancePro manages the entire range of reinsurance contracts and activities for all lines of business. Built-in automation of contracts, calculations and processes provides flexible and full financial control of the reinsurance processes, including auditing requirements and statutory compliance. More than 100 insurers worldwide use Sapiens' reinsurance solutions.

"Reinsurance contracts are complex by nature, and traditionally have been bottlenecked by manual or outdated processing," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "Sapiens ReinsurancePro enables Physicians Insurance to simplify and streamline their reinsurance administration platforms. With our capacity for tracking policy and claims transactions, ReinsurancePro automates complex accounting tasks and is flexible enough to change with new terms and conditions. We are pleased to empower Physicians on this transformative journey."

About Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company

Physicians Insurance provides traditional, first-dollar medical professional liability insurance, medical stop loss, provider and hospital excess and reinsurance coverage to more than 8,500 physicians, practices, corporations and hospitals in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California and Alaska. Through its subsidiaries, and a national footprint via MedChoice Risk Retention Group, which the company manages and reinsures, Physicians Insurance also provides alternative risk financing/transfer vehicles and captive management with corresponding risk-management consulting, continuing medical education and claims administration services. Founded in 1981, Physicians Insurance has grown to be the largest locally-based medical professional liability insurer in the region, is the largest insurer of small/critical-access hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. https://www.phyins.com/

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physicians-insurance-selects-sapiens-to-transform-its-reinsurance-processes-and-move-to-the-cloud-301391717.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation