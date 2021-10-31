(OWLT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Owlet Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT).



On October 4, 2021, Owlet disclosed it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Owlet Smart Sock. The FDA asserts that Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. render the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA and that Owlet has not obtained authorization or consent.

Following this news, Owlet's stock price fell over 24% on October 4, 2021

What actions may I take at this time?

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Owlet shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

