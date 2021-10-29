NEXT WEEK: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Senator Ben Cardin to Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week in Riverdale, MD

Riverdale, Maryland, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Mid-Atlantic Veterans Business Outreach Center at the University of Maryland

In honor of National Veterans Small Business Week, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, and Associate Administrator Larry Stubblefield of the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development, will participate in the grand opening of the Veterans Business Outreach Center at the University of Maryland. During the visit, they will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to strengthening America's military families and the SBA's efforts to empower veterans through entrepreneurship and small business ownership. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to a limited number of media due to COVID restrictions.

WHERE:

Cybrary office at 4600 River Road, Riverdale, Maryland

WHEN:

Monday, November 1, 2021, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (ET)

WHO:

Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Hon. Ben Cardin , U.S. Senator, Maryland

Larry Stubblefield , Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Larry Webb, District Director, SBA Washington Metropolitan Area District Office

Local Veteran Entrepreneurs

RSVP: Media is invited to join the visit and must RSVP to Regional Communications Director Chris Hatch at Christopher.Hatch@sba.gov for credentialing by 3:00 p.m. (ET) Sunday, October 31

###

About the Office of Veterans Business Development

The Office of Veterans Business Development's (OVBD) mission is to maximize the availability, applicability, and usability of small business programs for Veterans, Service-Disabled Veterans, Reserve Component Members, and their dependents or survivors. OVBD, an SBA liaison with the veteran business community, provides policy analysis and reporting and is an Ombudsman for veteran entrepreneurs. OVBD has several programs and services to assist aspiring and existing veteran entrepreneurs such as training, counseling and mentorship, and oversight of federal procurement programs for Veteran-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.





