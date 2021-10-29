Timmy Awards Names Xos, Inc. As 2021 National Best Tech for Good Winner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, has been announced as the National Winner for the Timmy Awards' Best Tech for Good category, recognizing the top workplaces for tech professionals across North America.



"We at Xos are honored to accept the Timmy Award for Best Tech for Good in North America," said Giordano Sordoni, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Xos, Inc. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in helping us fulfill our mission of decarbonizing commercial transportation and reclaiming the air we breathe. Our team is wholly dedicated to this mission and we look forward to continuing to work with our incredible customers and partners to improve the health of our communities and our planet."

The national win comes after Xos had been selected by popular vote as the Regional Winner for the Timmy Awards' Best Tech for Good in Southern California on October 5th. From there, Xos and other regional winners moved forward to the final round, where they were judged by experts across the tech field. Winners were announced at the 7th Annual Timmy Awards ceremony on October 28th. You can watch a replay of the Timmy Awards ceremony here .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit xostrucks.com .

