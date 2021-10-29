SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alfi, Inc. - ALF

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alfi, Inc. ("Alfi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Alfi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the ‘Board') of Alfi, Inc. (the ‘Company') placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters." On this news, Alfi's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 29, 2021

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

