ADT To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
  • Live webcast accessed through ADT's website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 9, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 23, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13724615 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc. 

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

Investor Relations:
Jill Greer - ADT
JillGreer@adt.com
Tel: 888-238-8525                                

Media Relations:
Paul Wiseman - ADT
PaulWiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388

 


