Proactive news headlines including Marvel Gold, Perseus Mining, Duke Exploration and Lake Resources

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has delivered a busy September quarter, focusing primarily on the continued exploration and growth of the Tabakorole Gold Project in Mali. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd ((ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) remains a top pick among Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF, LSE:CF))'s gold sector coverage. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) is approaching the end of its first year listed on the ASX, carried by highly prospective assay results from its Mt Flora resource in the Bundarra Project and solid financials. Click here

Lake Resources NL ((ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) is moving towards developing the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina which will use a Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process to extract the lithium using ion exchange. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) made considerable progress during the September quarter and is well funded with $75 million in cash and receivables to continue driving its growing portfolio of copper and gold operations in Australia. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited ((ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has increased its understanding of mineralisation beneath its Golden Grove North Zinc-Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia through a downhole transient electromagnetic (DHTEM) survey. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd ((ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) quarterly reads as a long list of highlights, which is testament to the work it is doing in the development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd ((ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) will pocket A$15 million from its latest placement to accelerate an exploration and development strategy over its Colorado acreage. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has staked an additional 66 mineral claims at its Yellow Cat Project in the Thompson District, Grand County, Utah. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) will soon turn the soil on its flagship Ohmgebirge Potash Project in Germany after securing a key drilling permit. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has been maintained at a 'speculative buy' rating with a share target price of A$0.40 by Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF, LSE:CF)) after a quarter of solid production and financial gains. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) released a scoping study for its McDermitt Lithium Project in September, which highlighted the potential of the project to supply lithium carbonate for decades. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd ((ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has received the nod from two research houses, with the Maxim Group LLC initiating coverage with a ‘buy' recommendation and Edison increasing its valuation to A$2.83 from A$2.68 per basic share. Click here

