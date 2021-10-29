(ALF) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Alfi, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) for violations of federal securities laws.



On October 22, 2021, in an SEC filing, Alfi disclosed that "The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Alfi shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

