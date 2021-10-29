 Skip to main content

Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2021 8:09am   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) today reported its third quarter 2021 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company's Form 10-Q and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the third quarter 2021 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, October 29, 2021, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com  

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732


