Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.36 per Share

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that continues to produce strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles GAAP net income of $0.51 and distributable earnings of $0.47 per diluted common share 1

Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.36 per share, our sixth consecutive quarterly increase Raised 414 million of accretive growth capital: $270 million from issuance of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due in 2026 $144 million from offering of 6.25% Series E preferred stock



Structured Business:



Segment income of $48.1 million

Record loan originations of $2.47 billion

Structured loan portfolio of over $9 billion on growth of 24%

Closed a $1.50 billion collateralized securitization vehicle, our largest to date

Agency Business:

Segment income of $33.1 million

Loan originations of $1.80 billion and a servicing portfolio of over $26 billion

Recent Developments:

Raised an additional $201 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of 6.25% Series F preferred stock

Closed our 3rd private label securitization totaling $535 million

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $72.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $82.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $75.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $67.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 719,730 $ 637,494 Private Label 625,176 377,184 Freddie Mac 307,664 155,914 FHA 84,430 130,764 SFR-Fixed Rate 67,227 11,996 Total Originations $ 1,804,227 $ 1,313,352 Total Loan Sales $ 1,006,958 $ 1,482,110 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,856,474 $ 1,194,344

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $79.7 million, compared to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $16.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.62%, compared to $19.1 million and 1.85% for the second quarter of 2021, excluding $449.9 million of private label loans securitized. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $32.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.75% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $26.3 million and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2021.



At September 30, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $1.27 billion which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $1.26 billion, with financing associated with these loans totaling $1.10 billion.

In October 2021, the Company closed its third private label securitization totaling $535.0 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and will be the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $47.5 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.21 billion at September 30, 2021 and excludes private label loans originated that were not yet securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $20.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $35.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.9 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of September 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (in years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (in years) Fannie Mae $ 19,271,527 0.532 % 8.4 $ 19,191,969 0.532 % 8.3 Freddie Mac 4,726,587 0.281 % 9.8 4,708,457 0.285 % 9.8 Private Label 1,176,391 0.200 % 8.8 1,176,627 0.200 % 9.0 FHA 933,519 0.156 % 21.4 882,899 0.157 % 21.0 SFR-Fixed Rate 104,094 0.200 % 5.7 75,103 0.200 % 5.9 Total $ 26,212,118 0.457 % 9.1 $ 26,035,055 0.459 % 9.0

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations"), and includes $34.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $3.2 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $28.4 million, representing 0.15% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Strong growth in the portfolio of $1.78 billion, or 24.1%

Originated 118 loans totaling $2.47 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $2.37 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 54 loans totaling $567.9 million

Committed to fund one $17.6 million single-family rental build-to-rent loan

At September 30, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $9.17 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.56%, compared to $7.39 billion and 4.85% at June 30, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 4.97% at September 30, 2021, compared to 5.33% at June 30, 2021.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $8.18 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.55%, compared to $6.61 billion and 5.85% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to lower rates on originations when compared to runoff.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $4.1 million reversal of provisions for loan losses associated with CECL, which includes a $1.1 million loan loss recovery. At September 30, 2021, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $131.5 million. The Company had six non-performing loans with a carrying value of $55.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $2.6 million, compared to eight loans with a carrying value of $84.0 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its largest collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $1.50 billion of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $1.24 billion were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $262.5 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.31% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2021 was $8.58 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.64% as compared to $6.41 billion and a rate of 2.79% at June 30, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.31 billion, as compared to $5.94 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, compared to 2.89% for the second quarter of 2021.

Capital Markets

The Company raised a significant amount of accretive growth capital primarily through the following transactions:

The Company issued $270.0 million of 4.50% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $265.8 million after deducting offering expenses. The notes are due in 2026 and the proceeds are being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

The Company completed a public offering of 5.75 million shares of its 6.25% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $139.1 million. The Company used these proceeds to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

In October 2021, the Company completed a public offering of 8.05 million shares of its 6.25% Series F fixed-to-floating cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $194.8 million. The Company is using these proceeds to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's sixth consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 20% increase over that time span. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 12, 2021.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 125,480 $ 81,701 $ 321,772 $ 253,307 Interest expense 55,560 37,888 144,122 129,172 Net interest income 69,920 43,813 177,650 124,135 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 16,334 19,895 86,102 60,566 Mortgage servicing rights 32,453 42,357 95,688 96,708 Servicing revenue, net 20,088 13,348 50,939 40,156 Property operating income - 1,033 - 3,976 Loss on derivative instruments, net (1,492 ) (753 ) (7,320 ) (58,852 ) Other income, net 2,195 1,050 4,140 3,404 Total other revenue 69,578 76,930 229,549 145,958 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 41,973 32,962 128,647 101,652 Selling and administrative 11,757 9,356 33,707 29,013 Property operating expenses 149 1,300 421 4,778 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,922 5,349 5,830 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) (3,272 ) (2,227 ) (1,070 ) 21,706 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (3,799 ) (7,586 ) (12,689 ) 59,510 Total other expenses 48,615 35,727 154,365 222,489 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 90,883 85,016 252,834 47,604 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,370 ) (3,546 ) (Loss) gain on sale of real estate - (1,868 ) 1,228 (1,868 ) Income from equity affiliates 5,086 32,358 32,095 56,758 Provision for income taxes (9,905 ) (17,785 ) (33,356 ) (15,493 ) Net income 86,064 97,721 251,431 83,455 Preferred stock dividends 4,913 1,888 13,216 5,665 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,347 13,836 26,806 11,012 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72,804 $ 81,997 $ 211,409 $ 66,778 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.72 $ 1.57 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.72 $ 1.56 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 142,624,300 113,766,446 134,437,663 111,775,436 Diluted 160,270,905 133,997,087 152,691,461 132,401,315 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.91











ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 380,730 $ 339,528 Restricted cash 569,928 197,470 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $131,534 and $148,329, respectively) 8,993,790 5,285,868 Loans held-for-sale, net 1,274,234 986,919 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 417,283 379,974 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $1,761 and $1,644, respectively) 112,735 95,524 Investments in equity affiliates 91,846 74,274 Due from related party 12,664 12,449 Goodwill and other intangible assets 101,933 105,451 Other assets 214,441 183,529 Total assets $ 12,169,584 $ 7,660,986 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,399,711 $ 2,234,883 Collateralized loan obligations 4,715,804 2,517,309 Senior unsecured notes 1,102,578 662,843 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 258,001 267,973 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 142,192 141,656 Due to related party 4,384 2,365 Due to borrowers 93,544 89,325 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 62,828 64,303 Other liabilities 255,135 197,644 Total liabilities 10,034,177 6,178,301 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period, respectively: Special voting preferred shares, 16,325,095 and 17,560,633 shares 8.25% Series A, 0 and 1,551,500 shares 7.75% Series B, 0 and 1,260,000 shares 8.50% Series C, 0 and 900,000 shares 6.375% Series D, 9,200,000 and 0 shares 6.25% Series E, 5,750,000 and 0 shares 361,635 89,472 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 143,007,036 and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,430 1,232 Additional paid-in capital 1,635,134 1,317,109 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 10,674 (63,442 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,008,873 1,344,371 Noncontrolling interest 126,534 138,314 Total equity 2,135,407 1,482,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,169,584 $ 7,660,986









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Structured Business Agency Business Other / Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 114,710 $ 10,770 $ - $ 125,480 Interest expense 50,823 4,737 - 55,560 Net interest income 63,887 6,033 - 69,920 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 16,334 - 16,334 Mortgage servicing rights - 32,453 - 32,453 Servicing revenue - 34,960 - 34,960 Amortization of MSRs - (14,872 ) - (14,872 ) Loss on derivative instruments, net - (1,492 ) - (1,492 ) Other income, net 2,168 27 - 2,195 Total other revenue 2,168 67,410 - 69,578 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 14,082 27,891 - 41,973 Selling and administrative 5,718 6,039 - 11,757 Property operating expenses 149 - - 149 Depreciation and amortization 634 1,173 - 1,807 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - (3,272 ) - (3,272 ) Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (3,445 ) (354 ) - (3,799 ) Total other expenses 17,138 31,477 - 48,615 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 48,917 41,966 - 90,883 Income from equity affiliates 5,086 - - 5,086 Provision for income taxes (622 ) (9,283 ) - (9,905 ) Net income 53,381 32,683 - 86,064 Preferred stock dividends 4,913 - - 4,913 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 8,347 8,347 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,468 $ 32,683 $ (8,347 ) $ 72,804 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.











ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2021 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,870 $ 217,860 $ 380,730 Restricted cash 552,706 17,222 569,928 Loans and investments, net 8,993,790 - 8,993,790 Loans held-for-sale, net - 1,274,234 1,274,234 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 417,283 417,283 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 112,735 112,735 Investments in equity affiliates 91,846 - 91,846 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 89,433 101,933 Other assets 136,653 90,452 227,105 Total assets $ 9,950,365 $ 2,219,219 $ 12,169,584 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 8,515,801 $ 1,102,485 $ 9,618,286 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 62,828 62,828 Other liabilities 225,088 127,975 353,063 Total liabilities $ 8,740,889 $ 1,293,288 $ 10,034,177









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 72,804 $ 81,997 $ 211,409 $ 66,778 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,347 13,836 26,806 11,012 Income from mortgage servicing rights (32,453 ) (42,357 ) (95,688 ) (96,708 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 6,256 3,853 10,692 (5,172 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 23,757 15,456 62,088 48,739 Depreciation and amortization 2,705 2,867 8,137 8,731 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,370 3,546 Provision for credit losses, net (9,867 ) (11,137 ) (18,210 ) 79,144 Loss on derivative instruments, net 1,492 753 1,484 44,113 Stock-based compensation 2,612 1,854 7,986 7,286 Loss on redemption of preferred stock - - 3,479 - Distributable earnings (1) $ 75,653 $ 67,122 $ 219,553 $ 167,469 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 1.44 $ 1.26 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 160,270,905 133,997,087 152,691,461 132,401,315 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock. The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (i) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e. when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (ii) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset. Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.



