Wiz Khalifa to Host Wiz and Friends Livestream Virtual Halloween Party on October 29th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa announced he will be hosting a virtual Halloween party on October 29th. Tune in on Twitch and YouTube! The event will begin at 2pm PT with pre-show festivities beginning at 1:30pm PT and will be produced and streamed by the Pittsburgh Knights, the esports team which Wiz is an owner. Wiz will be joined by his friends, including artists and top gaming talent including Wiz Khalifa, the Taylor Gang crew and surprise guests. Fans can tune in to the livestream on various platforms including Triller, Twitch, and YouTube.



Players will savor food provided by HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, a delivery-only virtual restaurant inspired by Wiz's favorite meals and munchies. The menu ranges from full entrees and desserts to late-night snacks including the Blazed OG Cheetos Burger, Bigger Better Buffalo Wings, Mac & Yellow, Taylor Gang Tots and So Baked Hybrid Cookies. Created by Wiz and a team of Nextbite culinary experts, the menu is completely weed-free, with hits for the whole squad. HotBox by Wiz Khalifa is available for viewers in select locations nationwide, including Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Houston, Miami and more. Fans tuning in can enjoy a Buy One Get One Free offer on select menu items, exclusively on Uber Eats through November 3rd. Orders may also be placed on HotBoxbyWizKhalifa.com for free delivery and $0 service fees, or through other third party delivery services including DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks "Work Hard, Play Hard" and "Remember You" featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz's track,‎ "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the "Best Song" category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories "Top Hot 100 Song" and "Top Rap Song," earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Song Written for Visual Media," and a Golden Globe nomination in the category "Best Original Song – Motion Picture." Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott and "Elevated." In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz's mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart-topping hit, "Letterman." His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their "Dazed and Blazed Tour" throughout summer 2018. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the "Best Gin". In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam," which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his "Decent Exposure Summer Tour" with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+'s "Dickinson," as the re-occurring character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld. The third and final season will debut on November 5, 2021. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox's animated sitcom, "Duncanville" which premiered February 2020 and is current airing it's second season. On 4/20 of 2020, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his tracks, "Contact", featuring Tyga and his latest single, "Still Wiz". In October of 2020, Wiz, along with Nextbite, launched his latest business venture, a delivery only restaurant chain, HotBox by Wiz. The restaurant is now in all major metro areas. Most recently, Wiz released his latest playlist, Taylor Nights, and Wiz has joined the Professional Fighters League World Class Ownership Group. In his advisory role, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating various elements of pop culture – from music integration and content creation to MMA lifestyle apparel.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH KNIGHTS:

The Pittsburgh Knights are a global esports organization headquartered in Pittsburgh. Since launching in 2017, the Knights have focused on entertaining fans, sharing esports, and bringing people together. They solidified their spot in the City of Champions by partnering with six-time Super Bowl winners the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. Since then, Pittsburgh-native and multi-platinum recording artist Wiz Khalifa has come on board as a strategic partner. Adding to their troop is Pittsburgh Penguins' alternate captain Evgeni Malkin – 3-time Stanley Cup winner. To cap off their powerhouse group, they brought on Mexico City-based media fund MX LATAM in 2019. Officially recognized by Pittsburgh as a premier team, they have partnered with the most talented, innovative, and prestigious sports and entertainment industry leaders – both in the city and around the world. Their team includes some of the top Rocket League®, Super Smash Bros. Melee™, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND©, SMITE©, Trackmania®, Gears 5™, and Madden NFL© players in the world. Please go to https://www.knights.gg for more information and the latest news on the Knights.

