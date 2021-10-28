THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT JOSEPH L. CHILLO NAMED ONE OF 300 MOST POWERFUL CINCINNATI BUSINESS LEADERS

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cincinnati Magazine named Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., one of the region's 300 most powerful business leaders.

Cincinnati 300's third annual edition highlights leadership that guided public, private, and non-profit organizations to not only persevere but excel in light of changing priorities as they sought to confront the uncertainties brought on by a continuing global pandemic.

This special publication by Cincinnati Magazine recognizes Chillo's accomplishments in elevating the Thomas More athletic program with acceptance to provisional membership in the Great Midwest Conference as the University prepares to submit an application to join NCAA Division II in 2022, as well as increasing student enrollment.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as a business leader in the region," says Chillo. "My responsibility as a leader at Thomas More is to lead in service to our mission and community, so that all may benefit from the high quality, Catholic liberal arts education we provide. At Thomas More, we recently celebrated our centennial and have created an exciting and ambitious vision for the future. With the Second Century Campaign, we plan to continue to expand the University and elevate our institution as the region's premier Catholic Liberal Arts University through the development of new academic programs, academic and athletic facilities, and the continued focus on a mission-driven educational experience for our students."

President Chillo is in good company as fellow honorees include several Thomas More alumni. Graduates of the University included in the piece are Garren Colvin '86, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, D. Lynn Meyers '77, Producing Artistic Director at the Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, Moira Weir '00, President and CEO of United Way of Cincinnati, and Sarah Tomes '99, CEO of LPK.

