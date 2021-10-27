FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Will Visit San Antonio, TX to Highlight Economic Recovery and the Build Back Better Agenda

San Antonio, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration will visit San Antonio as part of a national tour highlighting the nation's economic recovery.

Administrator Guzman will meet with small business owners, community organizations, and economic development advocates to discuss the impact of the American Rescue Plan, vaccination efforts to help small businesses fully recover, and lay out the Biden-Harris Administration's path forward for the small businesses. This marks the Administrator's first official visit to Texas. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 17 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico. Media is invited to join the visit and must RSVP to the SBA outreach specialist at ashley.morales@sba.gov by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 28, 2021, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Friday, October 29, 2021

WHERE:

San Antonio, Texas (Media: RSVP for locations

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Henry Cuellar, U.S. Representative (TX – 28)

San Antonio small business owners



WHY:



The SBA has administered more than $1 trillion in economic aid to small businesses via several COVID relief programs , including the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which were all funded in President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan . The agency continues to provide small business relief via COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advances in its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic get back on track. SBA Administrator Guzman's national listening tour focuses on hearing directly from small business owners most affected by the pandemic who needed and/or still need economic aid to recover.

MEDIA RSVP: Ashley Morales, Ashley.morales@sba.gov or (210) 378-1461.

