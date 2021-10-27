Proactive news headlines including Benchmark Metals, Western Magnesium, Mindset Pharma, CO2 GRO, FansUnite and Love Pharma
New York , Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Benchmark Metals intersects high-grade gold and silver at the Marmot Zone in British Columbia click here
- Ridgeline Minerals provides updates on its four Nevada-based exploration projects, says Phase II drill at Carlin-East Project completed in October click here
- Phunware says its mobile Digital Front Door solution for healthcare now available on Epic App Orchard marketplace click here
- Quaterra Resources awards McClelland Laboratories a key contract to support the advancement of the MacArthur oxide copper project click here
- Goldseek Resources wraps up 5,000 metre drill program at Beschefer gold project click here
- BioHarvest Sciences adds Steven Lehrer to its board of advisors click here
- Western Magnesium says progress continues at Harrison County plant site click here
- Naturally Splendid says Natera plant based foods featured at BCIT Meatless Monday click here
- Mindset Pharma ends its first full fiscal year with $6.6M in cash to advance novel psychedelic portfolio click here
- DGTL Holdings secures new strategic agency channel partner in Asia-Pacific market click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF). announces biggest CO2 Delivery Solutions deal yet with commercial installation sale to Hidroexpo click here
- Pure Gold Mining expects its Red Lake mine to be at full capacity by end of first quarter 2022 click here
- FansUnite Entertainment inks deal with Sportradar to improve its sports betting platform click here
- Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) announces launch of its first two products - Bloom and Auralief click here
- Mydecine reports successful synthesis of novel tryptamine, improving the pharmaceutical properties of psilocin click here
- LexaGene selected as a Best in Show Spotlight company for the 47th Annual Petcare Innovation Summit click here
- Neo Lithium says feasibility study for 3Q shows project to have one of lowest projected operating and capital costs in the industry click here
- Else Nutrition enjoys strong performance on Amazon; outpacing other brands in the same category click here
- Lumina Gold announces commencement of drilling at Cangrejos gold-copper project click here
- NorthWest Copper (TSXV:NWST) hits highest grade copper-gold interval at Kwanika; discovery seen as 'game changer' for company click here
- Los Andes Copper names experienced mine-developer R. Michael Jones as its new CEO; Amberg steps down but remains chief geologist click here
- New Pacific announces expanded discovery drill program at the Carangas silver project click here
- Empower Clinics to acquire four operational Ontario clinics with 400,000 patient files click here
- Steppe Gold says feasibility study shows US$1.7B revenue potential from its ATO project in Mongolia click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com