Werewolf Therapeutics to Present Data on its INDUKINE™ Product Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present preclinical data at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and virtually.



"We are excited to share additional preclinical data demonstrating the potential of our INDUKINE™ molecules to drive targeted anti-tumor immune responses with IL-2 and IL-12 cytokines, as well as interferon alpha," said Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. "We plan to include results from two of the presented studies in our investigational new drug (IND) applications for WTX-124 and WTX-330, respectively, which we expect to file during the first half of 2022."

Poster Presentations

Details on the three poster presentations are as follows:

Title/Abstract number: WTX-124 is a novel IL-2 pro-drug that is conditionally activated in tumors and drives anti-tumor immunity in murine syngeneic cancer models. Abstract #718.

Title/Abstract number: WTX-330, a conditionally activated IL-12 INDUKINE™ therapy, releases IL-12 selectively in the tumor microenvironment to activate anti-tumor immune responses and induce regressions in mouse tumor models. Abstract #715.

Title/Abstract number: WTX-613, a conditionally activated IFNα INDUKINE™ molecule, induces anti-tumor immune responses resulting in strong tumor growth control in syngeneic mouse tumor models. Abstract #723.

The full abstracts will be made available on the SITC website on November 9, 2021.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE™ molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

