Global Immunology Market worth $156,378.2 million : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immunology Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91,850 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 156,378.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021–2027.

Immunology means a discipline of medical and biological investigation that studies the immune system. The immune system protects us against infection in a variety of ways. Diseases like autoimmunity, allergies, and cancer may occur when the human immune system is not functioning properly. Autoimmune diseases arises when the immune system attacks the body that it's meant to protect.

Impact of the COVID-19 on Global Immunology Market

The global spread of COVID-19, during 2020 has led to widespread disruption of daily life, leading to lockdowns in attempts to mitigate the epidemic. Interruptions to healthcare systems and the management of chronic diseases has caused into patients having difficulty seeing HCPs and receiving treatment, including for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, especially as several of these immunological disorders require continuing therapy. Immunological disorders whose treatment has been disturbed include psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Key Players

key market players in the Global Immunology Market are Eli Lilly, AbbVie Inc, F.Hoffmann-La roche Ltd, Amgen Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Astellas, Alector, ImmuNext, Merck sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, etc.

Key Development

May 2020 - AbbVie, Inc. announced the acquisition of Allergan Plc with an aim to expand its presence and strengthen its position in the pharmaceuticals sector across the globe.

In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI'. The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Monoclonal antibody

Fusion Proteins

Immunosuppressant

Polyclonal antibody

Others





By Disease Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Inflammatory Bowel disease

Others





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America holds the highest contribution to the immunology market in terms of value due to high awareness and stringent measures towards diagnosis and immunization. Nevertheless, the growth of the market may be substantial in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Africa considering many incidence and prevalence rates for immunological disorders. Europe, Latin America also contributing to reducing order of value for the market.

