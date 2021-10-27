Online Trading Platform Market: E*TRADE Introduces E*TRADE Equity Edge Online Developer Platform to Manage Participant Transactions, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online trading platform market is set to gain impetus from the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) withelectronic trading platform solutions. Chatbots help users to receive market estimations, data about the trader's notifications, account reports, real-time estimates, and generic FAQs. In February 2021, for instance, HSBC unveiled a pricing chatbot that utilizes AI to provide instant analytics and pricing for foreign exchange (FX) options to clients.This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™in a report, titled, "Online Trading Platform Market, 2021-2028." As per the report, the market stood at USD 8.28 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

A list of renowned online trading platform developers operating in the global market:

Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nebraska, United States)

Interactive brokers (Connecticut, United States)

E-TRADE (Virginia, United States)

Profile Software (London, United Kingdom)

Chetu Inc. (Florida, United States)

Empirica (Dolnośląskie, Poland)

Pragmatic Coder (Krakow, Poland)

EffectiveSoft Ltd. (California, United States)

Rademade Technologies (Tallinn, Estonia)

Devexperts LLC (Munich, Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 12.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 8.28 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 115 Segments covered Component; End-Users; Regional Growth Drivers Artificial Intelligence Powered Market Insights to Drive the Adoption of Trading Platforms.



Pitfalls & Challenges Stringent Rules and Regulations to Impede the Adoption of Online Trading Platform





COVID-19 Pandemic: Increasing Rate of Unemploymentto Hamper Growth Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the rate of unemployment worldwide because of the closure of manufacturing facilities. The economy is gradually moving towards recession. Hence, people are spending less on online trading platforms. As per the World Trade Organization (WTO), the pandemic has resulted in a dramatic drop of 13% and 32% in foreign trade. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you overcome this grave situation.





Segments-

Brokers Segment Generated 34.1% Share in 2020:Fortune Business Insights™

Based on end-users, the market is trifurcated into banking and financial institutions, brokers, and others. Out of these, the broker's segment earned 34.1%in 2020 in terms of the online trading platform market share. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of cloud-based trading solutions for reducing complexity and gaining access to an elaborate analysis of threats.

Report Coverage-

The report involves four notable activities in projecting the current size of this market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to analyze these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Usage of AI in the Form of Robo-advisors to Boost Growth

The surging adoption of AI is expected to take the future of online trading platforms to a whole new level. Many companies are therefore using this technology in their in-house products as robo-advisors. Such platforms enable users to execute practices at an optimal price and monitor millions of trading data pointers. Tracxn Technologies, for instance, owns an automated trading platform that includes three AI powered engines. It has an active engine that utilizes machine learning for enhancing performance, an order engine for performing operational actions, and a strategy engine for analyzing potential trades. However, in developing countries, the lack of awareness of these solutions may obstruct the online trading platform market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Presence of EffectiveSoft Ltd. and Chetu Inc. to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America procured USD 3.47 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the near future on account of the presence of multiple reputed trading platform providers, such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Chetu Inc., Artezio LLC., ETNA, and EffectiveSoft Ltd. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to show a significant CAGR backed by the surging investments by Benelux, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France in online trading platform solutions.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Unveil Unique Platforms and Strengthen Positions

The global market contains a large number of companies that are majorly focusing on investing huge sums in research and development activities to come up with innovative software solutions. This way, they can also fulfil the customers' demand and strengthen their positions. Below are the two significant industry developments:

December 2020 :Empirica introduced its trading algorithm called Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). It is capable of lowering the impact on the market price by using a pre-computed schedule for implementing a bigger order.

:Empirica introduced its trading algorithm called Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). It is capable of lowering the impact on the market price by using a pre-computed schedule for implementing a bigger order. July 2020:E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the E*TRADE Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. It can govern, manage, and observe participant transactionsefficiently. At the same time, it can automate workflows and move data in and out of a company's system in a configurable and customizable way.





