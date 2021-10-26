 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Black Hills Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5.3%

Globe Newswire  
October 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.3%, over last quarter's dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2021, will receive $0.595 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2021.

"This quarterly dividend completes 51 consecutive years we have increased our dividend, maintaining one of the longest records in the gas and electric utility sector," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "Our track record of dividend increases reflects the sustainable success of our customer-focused strategy in growing long-term value for customers and shareholders."

This dividend announcement marks 79 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

888-242-3969


