Gulf Island Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI) will report third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.800.437.2398 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company's customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and its operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information    
     
Richard W. Heo Westley S. Stockton  
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer  
713.714.6100 713.714.6100  


