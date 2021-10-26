Proactive news headlines including Dalrada, Forward Water Technologies, Essex Minerals, Revive Therapeutics and Vyant Bio
New York , Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Dalrada strikes agreement to acquire sleep apnea solutions provider Advanced Homecare click here
- Falcon Gold initiates preliminary geophysical interpretation for lithium potential on Hope Brook property in Newfoundland click here
- ESE Entertainment says acquisition target Frenzy to produce broadcasts of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 esports tournament click here
- Hawkmoon Resources kicks off drilling at its Lava gold property in Québec click here
- NEO Battery Materials announces successful completion of semi-commercial plant conceptual design click here
- MGX Minerals to review Driftwood Creek project to use magnesium with CO2 as rocket fuel propellant click here
- Forward Water Technologies shares start to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange following completion of Hope Well Capital deal click here
- VR Resources says H-K project now proven as rare earth bearing system as it completes 2021 drill program click here
- Victory Square says portfolio company GameOn expands partnership with entertainment super app MX Player click here
- TraceSafe launches on-premise instances with fallback, solidifying its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model click here
- Essex Minerals reveals new, large copper-molybdenum target at its Mt Turner project in Queensland click here
- Mednow closes acquisition of pharmacy in British Columbia click here
- Vyant Bio appoints Robert Fremeau as chief scientific officer click here
- Thesis Gold provides surface exploration update on 2021 fieldwork and sampling program at Ranch cold-copper project click here
- Revive Therapeutics says DSMB supports continuation of its Phase 3 trial of Bucilllamine for mild COVID-19 click here
- Brazil could position itself as a green lithium powerhouse, Sigma Lithium's co-CEO tells Congress click here
- Klondike Gold closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement financing, raising $2,242,851.25 click here
- North Arrow reports Naujaat project bulk sample processing is underway click here
- Mandalay Resources intersects high-grade gold at its Costerfield operation in Australia click here
- Couloir Capital repeats 'Buy' on Cypress Development as company reaches "major milestone" with completion of pilot plant click here
- KWESST announces development of new system to counter threat of ‘Loitering Munition' drones click here
- Nextech AR signs multiple deals with Asian e-commerce aggregators click here
- Wellteq Digital partners with Australia's Monash University to commercialize sleep research, coaching solution for insomnia click here
- Altaley Mining CEO says Campo Morado operations saw "another excellent quarter" in spite of disruptions due to maintenance work click here
- Organic Garage says subsidiary Future of Cheese launches new brand identity click here
- Plurilock's Aurora Systems receives purchase order from US Air Force click here
- Aurelius Minerals discovers unreported gold mineralization and 'significant' new intersections from reviewing historic core at its Meguma district projects click here
- African Gold Group announces $3.5M private placement and board changes click here
- Agra Ventures appoints CFO Fiona Fitzmaurice to its board of directors click here
