The Elora Singers' Fall Season Offers Hope and Light…and a new Christmas CD

ELORA, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elora Singers, led by Artistic Director Mark Vuorinen, have been producing online concert experiences since the beginning of the pandemic. This has allowed the 24-voice professional choir to reach not only their beloved audience base in Elora, but also a broader audience across Ontario, Canada and around the world.



The Elora Singers will present three concerts in November and December to both in-person and online audiences. The concert series will include the world premiere online performance of "On Love", a new work by Canadian composer Timothy Corlis. In November and December, The Elora Singers will present in-person and online performances of "Bach & Handel: Music for Advent and Christmas", and "Radiant Dawn: A Festival of Carols", featuring repertoire from the Singers' new Christmas CD. A full description of the concerts, online and in-person dates, box office and CD purchase information follows below.

Artistic Director Mark Vuorinen:

"It is incredibly exciting to return to performing live concerts again this season. We have enjoyed presenting our digital programs over the last year or so, and elements of our digital offerings will continue into the future, of course, but we have missed our audiences dearly! We can't wait to sing for a live audience again this year. To begin our season, we present "On Love", which will feature a brand-new piece by composer Timothy Corlis. This setting of the Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran's beautiful words of love and unity seemed the perfect way to begin this new season. In this program, with a message of love, we reemerge from the challenging months behind us into a season of hope and light."

Executive Director Laura Adlers:

"Throughout the pandemic, Mark has led The Elora Singers with a steady and creative hand through innovative programming and online concert productions which have showcased our world-class choir and the village of Elora to an international audience. We have also taken this time to create new works, such as the Timothy Corlis commission and our new Christmas CD. We are so grateful to Spaenaur Inc. for sponsoring this recording and are equally grateful to the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, our many sponsors and donors who have continued to support The Elora Singers during this challenging time. The cultural sector is at a crucial stage in the pandemic, when this support is needed more than ever. We could not do it without you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Tickets for The Elora Singers concerts go on sale November 1 at www.elorasingers.ca, or by calling the box office at (519) 846-0331 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Pre-orders for our new "Radiant Dawn" Christmas CD will begin on November 1 and will be available to purchase online and in-person by mid-November. Please note: All ticketholders must show proof of vaccination for any in-person events.









THE ELORA SINGERS FALL 2021 PROGRAM

Note: Attendees at in-person events will be required to show proof of vaccination.

ON LOVE

Online Concert: Saturday, November 20, 7:30 pm until Friday, January 7 at midnight



The Elora Singers present the world premiere of "On Love", a commissioned work by Canadian composer Timothy Corlis set to the poem by Kahlil Gibran and sung in English and Arabic. Also on the program will be settings on the theme of love by Duruflé, Clausen, Willan, Pärt, Finzi, Enns, Sheppard and Shaw.

***

BACH & HANDEL

Music for Advent and Christmas



In-person Concert: Saturday, November 13, 7:30 pm

St. Peter's Lutheran Church (49 Queen St N, Kitchener)



Online Concert: Saturday, December 4, 7:30 pm until Friday, January 7 at midnight

J.S. Bach Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61 & 62

G.F. Handel Excerpts from Messiah

The Elora Singers present Bach's Advent Cantatas and the Christmas excerpts from Handel's Messiah, with chamber orchestra and soloists from the ranks of the choir.

***

"RADIANT DAWN" CD LAUNCH EVENT

Sunday, November 21, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Elora Centre for the Arts



FREE to all with timed admission to meet and greet, hear members of The Elora Singers and shop!



The Elora Singers new Christmas CD includes traditional and contemporary arrangements by Willcocks, Chilcott, Dove, Enns, Gjeilo, Macmillan, Stopford, Pärt, and others. Sponsored by Spaenaur Inc.

***

RADIANT DAWN: A FESTIVAL OF CAROLS

Online Concert: Saturday, December 18, 7:30 pm until Friday, January 7 at midnight

In-Person Concerts: Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22, 7:30 pm

Location to be confirmed

Please note: Tickets for these concerts on sale November 15.



The Elora Singers' annual Christmas concert will be presented in both online and live performances, featuring repertoire from the Singers' new Christmas CD. Sponsored by JoAnn Martin Guy, Maureen and Max MacIntyre, Jeff and Debbie Ostic.

