Chris Wood, Rainn Wilson, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonia Gentry to Headline Youth Mental Health Summit Presented By Mental Health America and IDONTMIND, in Partnership with YouTube

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health America and IDONTMIND in partnership with YouTube will present Our Future In Mind, a first-of-its-kind mental health summit spotlighting over 30 young mental health advocates. The free two-day event will stream live on YouTube November 5-6, 2021.

A recent survey from Mental Health America found that young people want to make a difference in mental health but don't know where to start. The Our Future In Mind summit aims to address that concern by giving young people front row access to the most innovative mental health organizations and campaigns in the world. The goal is to inspire the next generation of advocates and help them find a unique pathway to activism.

"Mental health has broken through the barrier of silence. It's no longer off the table, people are really talking about it now. The question is not ‘how do we generate passion for the cause?' it's ‘how do we connect these potential advocates to the tools, resources, and organizations that can turn that interest into action?' And that's what we're doing here," said Chris Wood, actor and founder of IDONTMIND, the popular mental health campaign from Mental Health America. "People are geared up. They're ready. Now we just need to help them find their footing so they can make the impact they want to make."

"YouTube is proud to be a part of the Our Future in Mind summit and help to connect young mental health advocates for two days of inspiration and motivation," said Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships at YouTube. "Mental health is an important part of YouTube's mission to transform public health through effective and engaging health communication, and it's so important that young people have a voice in how we shape the mental health care of the future."

The event will feature conversations with leaders in school-based mental health policy, disability justice, athletics, intersectionality, and more. Project LETS, Oasis Mental Health, The Zone, and MannMukti are among the youth-led organizations represented across the panel discussions.

"Young people want to make a difference in the mental health of their communities." said Kelly Davis, AVP of Peer and Youth Advocacy, Mental Health America. "This event is designed to help young people move from awareness to action – whether that is starting a policy initiative, using social media to promote mental health, or creating a peer support program."

Our Future In Mind will feature appearances from high-profile advocates including:

Rainn Wilson: Actor/writer best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on NBC's Emmy-winning, The Office . Wilson co-founded SoulPancake, a digital media company that seeks to tackle "life's big questions" and Lidè Foundation, an educational initiative in rural Haiti that empowers at-risk women and girls through the arts.

Actor/writer best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on NBC's Emmy-winning, . Wilson co-founded SoulPancake, a digital media company that seeks to tackle "life's big questions" and Lidè Foundation, an educational initiative in rural Haiti that empowers at-risk women and girls through the arts. Tati Gabrielle: Actor known for her roles in YOU, Uncharted, Jigsaw, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100, and many more. In 2021, Tati was recognized as one of Forbes' "Hollywood 30 Under 30."

Actor known for her roles in and many more. In 2021, Tati was recognized as one of Forbes' "Hollywood 30 Under 30." Antonia Gentry: Currently stars as "Ginny," in the popular Netflix mother/daughter coming-of-age series, Ginny & Georgia . Gentry earned an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination in the category of "Best Breakthrough Performance" for her role.

Currently stars as "Ginny," in the popular Netflix mother/daughter coming-of-age series, . Gentry earned an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination in the category of "Best Breakthrough Performance" for her role. Zaire Franklin: Linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' "Kicking the Stigma" initiative aims to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the shame and stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

Linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' "Kicking the Stigma" initiative aims to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the shame and stigma too often associated with these illnesses. Zelda Williams: Actor, writer, and director known for her voice over roles as Kuvira on Legend of Kora and multiple pivotal characters on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Actor, writer, and director known for her voice over roles as Kuvira on and multiple pivotal characters on Dr. Kojo Sarfo: Social media content creator, mental health nurse practitioner, and psychotherapist with over a million followers on all of his social media channels.

Social media content creator, mental health nurse practitioner, and psychotherapist with over a million followers on all of his social media channels. Dr. Courtney Tracy: Known as ‘The Truth Doctor,' a multi-hyphenate licensed clinical social worker and doctor of clinical psychology who helps destigmatize and shift perspectives on mental health across multiple online platforms that reach over 3.5 million people worldwide every month.

Known as ‘The Truth Doctor,' a multi-hyphenate licensed clinical social worker and doctor of clinical psychology who helps destigmatize and shift perspectives on mental health across multiple online platforms that reach over 3.5 million people worldwide every month. Jazzmyne Jay: Diversity and Inclusion consultant and talent at BuzzFeed. Through the years, Jazzmyne has grown a following on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok encouraging her audience to "just do the damn thing and be your true self."

For more information and to register for Our Future In Mind visit idontmind.com.

