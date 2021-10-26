Moore Kuehn Encourages TSC, DWSN, PAE and FTSI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)



TriState Capital has agreed to merge with Raymond James. Under the proposed transaction, TriState Capital shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash per share and .025 shares of Raymond James per share.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)



Dawson Geophysical has agreed to merge with Wilks Brothers. Under the proposed transaction, Dawson Geophysical shareholders will receive $2.43 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Dawson Geophysical's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)



PAE has agreed to merge with Amentum. Under the proposed transaction, PAE shareholders will receive only $10.05 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether PAE's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)



FTS has agreed to merge with ProFrac. Under the proposed transaction, FTS shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether FTS's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

