Bendheim Publishes Short Video Case Study on Infrastructure Project

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim has added a new video to its ongoing series of architectural case studies. In less than 2 minutes, the short film highlights the challenges architects faced when designing several structures at the new Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, and how Bendheim's specialty glass offered solutions.

"Our ongoing two-minute video case studies distill the most relevant information to provide architects quick, valuable insights," said Ben Jayson, Bendheim's President. "Architects and designers are pressed for time, but have to continue accumulating product and application knowledge. We offer a range of solutions, from virtual project consultations to short case studies."

Designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects of London, the focus of the new video case study includes a welcome center, electric vehicle charging stations, bike repair station, outdoor pavilion, and public art. The complex serves commuters, cyclists, and pedestrians, drawn to the bridge's biking and walking paths for their breathtaking views of the Hudson River.

Bendheim's short video case study addresses the challenge of constructing distinct structures serving completely different functions that achieve coherence through their use of three-dimensional "channel" glass. It shows how, at the entrance of the plaza, the architects used 2,220 square feet of channel glass to envelop the Center's comfort station. The glass provides the restroom structure with the highest level of privacy, while transforming it into an architectural highlight.

To unite the pedestrian plaza, the architects then chose channel glass to cover the open air Pavilion. This decision made the Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center the first project in North America to include Bendheim's channel glass as a canopy. 880 square feet of channel glass in unusual tempered-and-laminated form were used on the overhead installation to meet building codes.

For more of Bendheim's 2-minute video case studies, please visit the company's YouTube channel.

Attachments





Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com