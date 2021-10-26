Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, GWB, HOMB, and TSC

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GWB to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOMB with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TSC to Raymond James Financial, Inc. for $6.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of Raymond James per share of TSC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



