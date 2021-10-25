INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hepsiburada (D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading) (HEPS) Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who acquired D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HEPS) American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Investors have until December 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Hepsiburada operates an ecommerce platform in Turkey, where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."

On or about July 1, 2021, Hepsiburada completed its IPO, selling approximately 62 million shares for $12.00 per share.

On August 26, 2021, Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results—the quarter which had ended before the IPO closed—and reported that revenue grew 5.2%, reflecting "the shift in GMV mix in favor of Marketplace." The Company also reported that EBITDA was "negative TRY 188.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to positive TRY 71.1 million in Q2 2020 . . . due to lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our market position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products." On this news, the price of Hepsiburada's ADR declined by $3.05 per ADR, or approximately 25.4%, from $12.02 per ADR to close at $8.97 per ADR on August 26, 2021.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's ADRs were trading as low as $5.30 per share, a nearly 55.8% decline from the $12.00 per share IPO price.

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

