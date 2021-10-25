 Skip to main content

CVG Announces Notice of Intention to Terminate Agreement with Volvo

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2021 6:15pm   Comments
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced today that they provided notice on October 25, 2021 to the Volvo Group ("Volvo") of CVG's intention to terminate its agreement with Volvo, with such termination to become effective twelve months from the date of notice, absent the parties reaching mutually agreeable terms upon which to continue their relationship. CVG is focused on implementing customer price increases where margin on product is not meeting profitability targets.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components, assemblies and systems to the traditional commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com


