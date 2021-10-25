Disability Inclusion Expert Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke Joins PRIDE Industries as Chief Rehabilitation Officer

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has announced the addition of Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke as Chief Rehabilitation Officer. In this role, Camota Luebke replaces longtime executive Vic Wursten as he transitions into retirement in December. She will lead the company's vocational rehabilitation programming strategy and operations as the company innovates new integrated, community-based employment pathways for people with disabilities. She will also oversee the company's disability employment advocacy efforts, working closely with organizations that promote employment services as well as with state and federal legislative offices to influence employment policies that impact people with disabilities.

"PRIDE Industries is a pioneer in vocational rehabilitation and employment support services," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. "Jennifer is an established leader with a passion for our mission. Her background in business, learning and development, and advocacy make her an ideal fit for our entrepreneurial culture."

Camota Luebke has over 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions in accounting and finance, learning and development, and sales and marketing within Fortune 1000 companies and higher education.

Camota Luebke has a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and an MBA and doctorate degree in Education (Ed.D.) with a concentration in Leadership & Organization from the University of San Francisco. Her academic research was on leadership practices that inform inclusive learning communities. She has been an associate dean and leadership professor at the University of San Francisco and the Hult International Business School.

As the mother of a college student who has an intellectual disability, Camota Luebke is devoted to building a more inclusive world to which people of all abilities belong. In 2017, Camota Luebke was recognized with a Jefferson Award for Public Service for her volunteer work and academic research in disability inclusion. She is the co-founder of Ability Revolution, Inc., which advances authentic inclusion for people of all abilities in workplaces, educational institutions, and communities and a board member for All Belong Center for Inclusive Education, which equips private schools across the country to include students with varied abilities. Camota Luebke also served as the Advisory Board Chair for the Northern California chapter of Best Buddies, a global nonprofit organization which creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As part of her advocacy work, Camota Luebke has produced independent films and videos to share the experiences of individuals with disabilities and their families. Her award-winning documentary called "You Can Be BRAVE" is about her bold advocacy for her son to be included in all areas of society.

"Virtually every waking minute of my life is spent doing something with and for the disability community. That's my passion," said Camota Luebke. "This world wasn't built for people with disabilities. Joining PRIDE Industries allows me to focus full-time on creating a fully inclusive world and workplace for people of all abilities."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

###

Attachment





Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 kat.maudru@prideindustries.com