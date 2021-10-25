Global DNA Sequencing Market worth $24,257.75 million by 2027| CAGR 18.61% : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Sequencing Market was valued at approximately USD 8,712.10 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 24,257.75 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Technology in which several DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization is a DNA sequencing. Both Sanger's method of sequencing and non-Sanger's methods of sequencing are included in this sequencing. DNA sequencing is mainly used in the oncology studies and forensics department. Creating DNA profiles can be used as a genetic fingerprint that supports to recognize criminals.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/DNA-Sequencing-Market/request-sample

Key Players

Key players in the Global DNA Sequencing Market are ZS Genetics, Siemens AG, Myriad Genetics, Microchip Biotechnologies, Integrated DNA Technologies, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Bayer Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson.

Impact of the COVID-19

In the years 2019 and 2020 there was an increasing number of COVID cases worldwide. The pandemic has been showing a positive impact on the market as this is increasing demand for DNA sequencing technology in the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. The rapid genome sequencing techniques were carried out to monitor the spread of the viruses, which has also helped in guiding patients with precise treatments. The technique has offered vast help in bringing the widespread coronavirus under control.

Regional Analysis

North America hold the highest DNA Sequencing market share due to the presence of several key market players and increasing investments in R&D development. Asia-Pacific holds high growth potential in the DNA sequencing market, due to increase in awareness about DNA sequencing and rise in DNA sequencing applications.

Get your Customized Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/DNA-Sequencing-Market/ask-for-customization

Key Development

In May 2020, the Swedish biotechnology company CARTANA launched an expanded range of In Situ Sequencing kits for high throughput single-cell gene expression mapping.

In October 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. announced the launch of the SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit, a novel approach to RNA-Seq library preparation.

Market Taxonomy

By Types

Services

Instruments and Consumables

Workflow Products

By Technology

Next Generation DNA Sequencing

Chain Terminator DNA Sequencing

By Application

Oncology Studies

Personalized Medicines

Biomarker Discovery

Forensics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy Global DNA Sequencing Market Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/DNA-Sequencing-Market/payment-gateway

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.





Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com