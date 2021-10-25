8th Annual CoinAgenda Global Conference Brings NFT, DeFi, Crypto and Bitcoin Investors, Funds and Entrepreneurs to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - WHAT: CoinAgenda, the leading global conference series connecting investors and funds with the top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors since 2014, comes to Las Vegas for its eight year, with other regional events this year in Monaco, Dubai and Puerto Rico.





WHO: Speakers include Bill Barhydt, Founder & CEO of ABRA; Jaime Rogozinski, Founder, WallStreetBets; Ben Goertzel and Grace the Robot, SingularityNET; Dirk Lueth, Co-founder of Uplandme, Inc.; Nolan Bushnell, the "Father of Video Games" and Founder of Atari; Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti Financial Group; Matt Roszak, Chairman and Co-founder of blockchain infrastructure company, Bloq; and Chance Barnett, Founder & Chairman at Jewel.

The full lineup of speakers here.





WHEN: October 25-27, full agenda available here.

*CoinAgenda is not affiliated with Money 20/20





WHERE:

New York New York Las Vegas

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109





TICKETS: Professional investors and entrepreneurs can still buy full conference passes at https://coinagenda.com.





MEDIA CONTACT: To RSVP and coordinate interviews, please email contact@coinagenda.com









