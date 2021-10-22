Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ECSCRM 2020·2021) on Oct 24-28, 2021 at the Vinci International Convention Centre in Tours, France.

"We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve," said President and CEO Gayn Erickson. "Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, along with silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in automotive, mobile and wearable applications."

The ECSCRM 2021 conference is being held from Sunday, October 24th to Thursday, October 28th, proudly hosted by the University of Tours. ECSCRM is a biannual scientific event that explores, presents and discusses the new achievements in the field of wide-bandgap semiconductors focusing on silicon carbide (SiC) and other wide bandgap semiconductors. The ECSCRM meeting brings together world-leading scientists, distinguished experts, experienced engineers, and young students working in various areas of WBG semiconductors from all over the world. For more info, please visit https://www.ecscrm-2020.com/

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com .

