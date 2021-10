Havertys To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on October 29

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.



Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET through Monday, November 8, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 7628032).

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

