Amalgamated Bank Names Ivan Frishberg Chief Sustainability Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank ("Amalgamated"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Financial (the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMAL) today announced that Ivan Frishberg has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, and will be part of Bank Leadership effective October 22, 2021.



"Ivan was instrumental in building our early sustainability framework and I am eager to partner with such an impassioned expert to develop innovative solutions that expand on our commitment to sustainability as America's Socially Responsible Bank," said Priscilla Sims Brown. "Focusing Ivan's leadership and expertise to drive sustainability in our products, operations, and across our organizational footprint will enable Amalgamated to remain ahead of the curve and set new standards for the industry."

Ivan Frishberg has been with Amalgamated since 2016, most previously serving as First Vice President, Commercial Banking, leading the Sustainability Banking Division. With over 20 years' experience in public interest advocacy, organizing, and policy experience, he used this role to rally bank sector commitments to combat climate change, including growing the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to $50 trillion in assets, committed to measurement and disclosure of financed emissions. Mr. Frishberg positioned Amalgamated to take a global leadership role within (UNEP FI), and supported the development of guidance for how banks will set targets to reduce their financed emissions through the recently launched Net Zero Banking Alliance. Mr. Frishberg sits on the Steering Group of the NZBA and the Advisory Panel for the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero.

Previously he was Senior Advisor and Climate Change Campaign Manager for Organizing for Action, and a Senior Advisor to the Climate Action Campaign, a multi-year national coalition effort to defend the Clean Air Act supporting new federal policies on climate and public health. Mr. Frishberg has managed major public engagement grant programs for Pew Charitable Trusts and served as the Political Director for Environment America and Clean Energy Works. Mr. Frishberg also worked with the Climate Briefing Service on the intersection of U.S. Climate Advocacy and the recent international climate negotiations.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $6.6 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, our trust business held $39.2 billion in assets under custody and $16.6 billion in assets under management.

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.







