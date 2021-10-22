 Skip to main content

Align Technology to Host Investor Day on October 29, 2021

Globe Newswire  
October 22, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, announced today that the Company will host a hybrid Investor Day on Friday, October 29, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Meeting Schedule: The hybrid meeting will take place between 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants attending virtually are advised to register in advance here.

Location: The event will be broadcast live using the same registration link on Align's dedicated website here, under Events. The webcast console will be available to registered attendees 15 minutes prior to the scheduled event start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the meeting on Align's website and will remain on the website for approximately three months following the event.

If you have any questions, please contact Courtney Clemons at cclemons@aligntech.com or call 408-591-0379.

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat approximately 10.9 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero systems and services, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Align Technology Zeno Group 
Madelyn Valente Sarah Johnson
(408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201
mvalente@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com


