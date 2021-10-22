Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Snap Inc. (SNAP)

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE:SNAP) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Snap securities between April 22, 2021 and October 22, 2021, inclusive, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.



Snap's flagship product, Snapchat, helps people to communicate with one another through short videos and images.

On October 21, 2021, Snap reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings which missed revenue expectations. Snap cited Apple's iPhone privacy changes for why its advertising business was disrupted and warned that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages reduce the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising."

On this news, Snap's stock price plummeted, falling from its close price of $75.11 per share on October 21, 2021, to as low as $57.46 per share in the morning hours on October 22, 2021, a decline of more than 23%.

If you purchased, or otherwise own Snap securities, between April 22, 2021 and October 22, 2021, and you wish to discuss this investigation

