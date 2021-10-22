CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa Announce Transcontinental Inc. as CFA Institute's Annual Research Challenge Subject Company

Toronto, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa announce Transcontinental Inc. a Canadian company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec has been selected as the company to be researched and analyzed for in the local CFA Institute Research Challenge. Transcontinental Inc. was established in 1976 as a company that specialized in flyer printing and later expanded into newspaper printing. The corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group and recently successfully pivoted into flexible packaging. Transcontinental is publicly-traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with reported revenues of approximately $2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended 25 October 2020, and has close to 8,000 employees worldwide—the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America.

Ontario university student teams taking part in the local competition will prepare equity research reports on this Canadian (TSX) listed company and will be reviewed and scored by a panel of investment industry professionals. Based on scores from the written reports, the top four scoring teams will move onto the local finals on 17 February 2022.

"We are honored to have been selected in the local CFA Institute Research Challenge as a Subject Company. By offering students real-life experience, we are helping to develop the next generation of investment practitioners. This is why it is important for us to bring new business students each year into our teams." said Donald LeCavalier, Chief Financial Officer of Transcontinental Inc.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly-traded company, and each team writes a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation.

There are four stages teams must successfully navigate through to be crowned winners of the CFA Institute Research Challenge, they are local, sub-regional, regional, and global levels. At each stage, teams must present and defend their analysis to a panel of industry professionals. Students learn from experienced industry experts and peers from the world's top business schools.

For more information visit CFA Institute Research Challenge

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of approximately 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.



About CFA Society Ottawa

CFA Society Ottawa is a not-for-profit organization that supports the professional and business development of over 400 CFA charterholders in the Ottawa region. Consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals, we promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public's understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. CFA Society Ottawa is affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. For more information, please refer to www.cfaottawa.ca.



About Transcontinental Inc.

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of approximately C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 25, 2020. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.



About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 165 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 157 local member societies. For more information, visit http://www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



