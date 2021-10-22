 Skip to main content

PowerFleet Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Globe Newswire  
October 22, 2021 8:30am   Comments
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Entry code: 271464

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and in via the investor section of the company's website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL, TASE: PWFL)) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO 
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000 

PowerFleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860


