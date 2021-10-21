PIMCO Hires Ayman Hindy As Managing Director Overseeing Portfolio Management Reengineering and Infrastructure

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Ayman Hindy as Managing Director overseeing Portfolio Management Reengineering and Infrastructure. He will be based in Newport Beach and will report to Dan Ivascyn, Managing Director and PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Hindy will also work closely with Manny Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO Chief Executive Officer, on certain business initiatives which impact portfolio management.



In this newly created role, Mr. Hindy will bring a unique mix of experience in both investment management and academia, with a record of success in building trading platforms and infrastructure. His range of skills in the hedge fund industry includes the development of fixed income relative value and macro trading strategies, risk management and oversight of business and regulatory issues. In academia, he has authored ground-breaking research in leading academic journals, has served as an Associate Professor of Finance at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, is a guest lecturer at leading business schools and has served on the advisory board of the Cairo Stock Exchange.

"Ayman is an excellent addition to PIMCO's portfolio management team," said Mr. Ivascyn. "Together with our Risk, Quant and Analytics teams, Ayman will help keep the firm's trade floor at the forefront of an industry that is experiencing an unprecedented period of rapid technological advances in trading and data analysis."

Mr. Hindy's role will focus on the operational oversight of portfolio management processes, technology and execution, ensuring the seamless integration of analytics, technology, risk management and portfolio management. He will have risk oversight of complex products, will develop strategies to improve trade floor efficiency and implement best practices across PIMCO's alternatives complex. He will work closely with the Risk, Quant and Analytics teams on a range of initiatives including AI, making the best use of PIMCO's data and analytics and the firm's hedge fund investment process, among others. He will also play an important role in recruiting and training PIMCO's next generation of PM talent within Quant and Analytics.

Professional Biography

Ayman Hindy is Managing Director overseeing Portfolio Management Reengineering and Infrastructure. Prior to joining PIMCO, he was an operating partner at Safar Partners. He has extensive trading and portfolio management experience in the hedge fund industry together with teaching and research activities in leading business schools. Mr. Hindy was a partner at Advanced Liquidity Concepts, LLC, an investment firm specialized in execution efficiency later purchased by Point72 Asset Management. Prior to that, he was a Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Office for Capula Investment Management where he oversaw all business and regulatory issues in the US, served as a discretionary senior portfolio manager, led risk management and the development of global fixed income relative value and macro strategies. Mr. Hindy was also a Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at Platinum Grove Asset Management, a global investment firm. Mr. Hindy holds a Master's degree in Engineering and Ph.D. in Financial Economics, both from MIT. He served as assistant and associate professor of finance at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University. He has many research publications in leading academic journals and continues to serve as guest lecturer at leading business schools. He served on the advisory board of the Cairo Stock Exchange and the visiting committee at the American University in Cairo.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

