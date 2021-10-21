David F. Tamaroff to Head Legal Affairs at American Films

NEW BOSTON, N.H., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David F. Tamaroff, a longtime advocate for content creators, will lead the legal team at intellectual property protection firm American Films, Inc. (OTC:AMFL), it was announced today.



Tamaroff, formerly the company's outside counsel at Florida-based Morgan & Morgan, P.A., officially assumed his duties as general counsel and vice president for legal affairs on October 15.

"David has been critical to the company's recent growth, particularly with our exciting work in establishing a technology-based platform for identifying copyright infringement," said Craig Campbell, the company's treasurer and chief financial officer. "His experience with complex intellectual property infringement cases give us the firepower we need to go global with our anti-piracy litigation," Campbell added.

A Doylestown, PA native, Tamaroff has practiced intellectual property law in Florida since attending the University of Miami School of Law from which he graduated magna cum laude in 2011. Previously, he also studied biochemistry and biophysics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and performed research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"My passion has always been helping artists and innovators protect their rights," Tamaroff said. "I've worked extensively litigating BitTorrent and other piracy cases, and I look forward to helping American Films vindicate the rights of its creative clients and partners worldwide."

BitTorrent is a peer-to-peer digital file sharing application that has facilitated the infringement of a vast amount of intellectual property.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based, evidence-gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

"Facterra will be a game changer for online piracy cases," Tamaroff said, adding that he looks forward to using the new platform to prosecute infringement cases around the world for American Films, including in Brazil, where the company plans to launch operations in the near future. Brazil is known for its high level of copyright infringement activity.

Tamaroff said that American Films' legal focus in the U.S. initially will be on violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

About American Films

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

Media Contacts:

John Reynolds, Buchanan PR

610-228-0730

john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

Corinna Wilson, Wilson500

717-979-3407

corinnawilson@wilson500.com





