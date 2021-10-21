KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021.



The Company reported net income of $1.7 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 47.16% compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $4.7 million, or $4.21 per diluted share compared to $3.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $4.7 million as compared to $3.8 million for the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $758,000, compared to $745,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared $3.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $123,000 during the third quarter 2021, compared to $45,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $13.3 million, compared to $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Noninterest income remain stable at $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectfully. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income was $9.2 million compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2020.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased $73.3 million, to $559.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan balances decreased by $19.8 million, to $348.8 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was primarily due to forgiveness of payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The first round PPP loans have been completely forgiven at September 30, 2021. The second round PPP loan balance was $2.7 million at September 30, 2021. The Company's investment securities totaled $80.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $71.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $73.4 million or 18.2% to $475.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was a $75.7 million increase in core deposits. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.6 million or 11.33% from $32.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $35.6 million at September 30, 2021.



Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.3 million in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2021, representing less than 0.50% of the Company's total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 totaled $5.0 million, or 1.42% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, "One of the core values we live by at KS Bank is to create win-wins for customers and the bank. After eighteen months of the payroll protection loans, our team successfully helped local businesses keep their employees working, by facilitating over $38.0 million in loans. Over 95% of those have been completely forgiven, and the remaining loans are near the end of documentation for forgiveness. Service given to existing customers and to many new customers who were having trouble at their now former bank, just affirms a win-win to all. There has been record growth in many areas of the Bank for the first nine months of 2021."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share for stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021 with payment to be made on November 8, 2021.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.68%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.43%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.43%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.46% at September 30, 2021. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2021 December 31, (unaudited) 2020* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 107,437 $ 24,720 Noninterest-earning 3,150 3,128 Time Deposit 2,600 100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 79,972 71,714 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,443 1,851 Presold mortgages in process of settlement - - Loans 353,787 373,237 Less allowance for loan losses (5,017 ) (4,644 ) Net loans 348,770 368,593 Accrued interest receivable 1,685 1,934 Foreclosed assets, net 621 621 Property and equipment, net 8,939 8,709 Other assets 4,541 4,458 Total assets $ 559,158 $ 485,828 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 475,946 $ 402,523 Long-term borrowings 43,248 47,248 Accrued interest payable 233 246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,082 3,790 Total liabilities 523,509 453,807 Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 33,440 29,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 850 1,442 Total stockholders' equity 35,649 32,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 559,158 $ 485,828 * Derived from audited financial statements





KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 4,744 $ 4,280 13,691 12,658 Investment securities Taxable 272 269 786 899 Tax-exempt 155 57 393 138 Dividends 10 21 49 66 Interest-bearing deposits 27 4 48 18 Total interest and dividend income 5,208 4,631 14,967 13,779 Interest expense: Deposits 249 521 799 1,858 Borrowings 276 314 871 1,026 Total interest expense 525 835 1,670 2,884 Net interest income 4,683 3,796 13,297 10,895 Provision for loan losses 123 45 369 160 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,560 3,751 12,928 10,735 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 281 352 843 1,020 Fees from presold mortgages 5 51 54 85 Gain (Loss) on sale of investments - 4 4 Other income 472 338 1,244 1,025 Total noninterest income 758 745 2,141 2,134 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,935 1,838 5,634 5,433 Occupancy and equipment 394 347 1,122 1,084 Data processing & outside service fees 241 246 702 700 Advertising 22 17 48 60 Other 592 587 1,644 1,722 Total noninterest expenses 3,184 3,035 9,150 8,999 Income before income taxes 2,134 1,461 5,919 3,870 Income tax 449 316 1,256 832 Net income $ 1,685 $ 1,145 $ 4,663 $ 3,038 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 1.03 $ 4.21 $ 2.74



