(NVAX) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Novavax Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NVAX).



On October 19, 2021, Politico published an article titled "They rushed the process': Vaccine maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign" which stated, "The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in Novavax in 2020 — the most it devoted to any vaccine maker at the time — in hopes that it would offer the world another option for a safe and effective vaccine to help protect against Covid-19. But the company has consistently run into production problems. The methods it used to test the purity of the vaccine have fallen short of regulators' standards and the company has not been able to prove that it can produce a shot that is consistently up to snuff, according to multiple people familiar with Novavax's difficulties. All spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive company conversations."

Following this news, Novavax stock closed down 14.76% on October 20, 2021.

