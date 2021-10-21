Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADMS, ACBI, FLXN, and HBMD

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGM:ADMS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADMS to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 in cash per share of ADMS owned.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACBI to SouthState Corporation in which ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock per share of ACBI.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGM:FLXN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FLXN Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for $8.50 in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 in cash per share of FLXN owned.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: HBMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HBMD to F.N.B. Corporation. HBMD shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock per share of HBMD owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



