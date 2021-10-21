Ventyx Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,472,656 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Ventyx. In addition, Ventyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,420,898 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ventyx, are expected to be approximately $151.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VTYX." The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is also acting as an underwriter for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on October 20, 2021. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Ventyx's clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, a Phase 1 allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of a broad range of autoimmune diseases, VTX002, a Phase 2-ready S1P1 receptor modulator for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, and VTX2735, a Phase 1 peripheral inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is a mediator of multiple inflammatory conditions. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patti Bank

Managing Director

Westwicke Partners

(415) 513-1284

IR@ventyxbio.com



